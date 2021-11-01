LINKS: Find your polling location in Georgia, South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 is an Election Day in Georgia and South Carolina.

If you need help finding your polling location in Georgia, please click here. Fill out the information on the My Voter Page to have access to your polling location.

If you need help finding your polling location in South Carolina, please click here. Fill out the information and you will be on your way.

