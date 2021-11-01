Sky Cams
Local Braves fans hoping to take home the World Series(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Atlanta Braves are on the brink of winning the World Series Sunday night. This is a moment fans have been waiting for.

The game opened early on with a Grand Slam and a packed crowd of people at Coach’s Corner rooting for the Braves to get that home win. If the team wins, this will be their second title in Atlanta since 1995.

“They bout to win the world series. You already know. You already know,” said Braves Fan Gabriel Ismail.

Fans packed in Coach’s Corner said a win is long overdue.

“I’m so excited because this is the first time the Braves have gone to the World Series in my lifetime,” said Braves Fan Kathryn Waller.

They’ve all been waiting for this moment

“It feels amazing because you get close to that victory and it’s right in your hands,” said Ismail.

