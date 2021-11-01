MONDAY | Chilly morning, lots of fall weather this work-week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy first morning of November! It’s feeling seasonably chilly around town this morning. Temperatures range from the mid-40s well inland this morning, to upper 40s all the way to I-95 and lower 50s in the heart of Savannah and closer to 60° at the beach early this morning.

It’s a mostly clear morning and sunshine is in the forecast through the morning. Under a mostly sunny sky, the temperature warms to around 70 in many communities by noon. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-70s in most areas between 2 and 4 p.m.

More high cloud stream in this afternoon and evening; especially over the southeastern half, or so, of the area. The forecast remains dry and becoming cooler this evening as temperatures dip back into the 60s pretty-quickly after sunset.

We’ll wake up to more 40s and 50s Tuesday morning under a mostly clear sky.

Pleasant fall weather lingers in the forecast through Wednesday afternoon. Cooler air begins to filter into our area from the north later Wednesday. An approaching storm system beings a chance of showers later Thursday and Friday along with even chillier temperatures.

The forecast dries out heading into the weekend with chilly temperatures prevailing

Have a great Monday,

Cutter

