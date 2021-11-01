Political newcomer challenging Statesboro’s mayor

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A political newcomer is challenging Statesboro’s first-term mayor for the seat.

Mayor Jonathan McCollar points toward his record of growth despite the pandemic. His challenger says the city needs more.

Signs around town remind voters they’ll choose Statesboro’s mayor for the next four years on Tuesday. Jonathan McCollar points to improvements like the expanded Luetta Moore Park as examples of his last four years in office.

“Not only are we talking about park renovations, we’re talking about infrastructure, a stronger economy, an investment into young people, as well as bringing people together during a very difficult time,” said Mayor McCollar.

Challenger Ernest Larry Lawton says he’s heard from people who’re unsatisfied with the past four years and they want to see change. He says his top priority is bringing people and neighborhoods together.

“If you get along as a family, you can help eliminate crime and help make Statesboro a better place. But not if people aren’t getting along. The way to get people working along to have somebody leading them in that direction,” said challenger Ernest Larry Lawton.

The election also marks the first time the mayors seat will be decided between two African-American candidates. Both say that takes a back seat to who can best lead the city.

In addition to the mayoral election, Statesboro voters also have a package sales referendum and a council race to decide Tuesday.

