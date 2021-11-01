Savannah feeling impact of American Airlines delays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More frustrations for flyers.

Hundreds of flights were canceled over the weekend, with more cancellations happening Monday. American Airlines canceled another 250 flights after several days of cancellations.

Since Friday, about 1,900 flights were canceled as American dealt with weather issues and staffing shortages.

Three weeks ago, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over several days because of weather and air traffic control issues.

The Savannah Airport wasn’t impacted as much by the flight delays, but they say sometimes it can have a snowball effect.

People heading to Savannah with delayed connecting flights could run into some issues. At least 1,600 American Airline flights were this weekend, stranding travelers because of weather and staffing issues.

“We did have a couple of cancellations with American. In the Dallas area, that’s where the problems originated. You know, they’re gonna get it back together and we do have connecting flights which is a good thing so they can possibly re-route folks,” said Lori Lynah, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development.

But some wonder if these major airlines are prepared for the holiday season.

“For Christmas, there’s a big family wedding in Chicago so everybody will be coming then. Hopefully, that won’t be impacted,” said Paula Coleman, traveler from Chicago.

Paula Coleman was visiting from Chicago this weekend. Even though she had a smooth flight, her friends weren’t so lucky.

“I have friends down in Florida that were at a wedding and they’re all stuck there. Coming in today, missing appointments and work and all that so I’m lucky.”

But this isn’t the first instance airlines have had major delays.

“It’s interesting because it happened with Southwest a few weeks ago.”

And the problems trickle down to transportation companies waiting to pick-up travelers.

“We have to scramble a lot of times. We end up having to change drivers around, change schedules, so our dispatch really has to work extra hard,” said Cheryl Metz, drives for Diamond Transportation.

The Savannah Airport says when delays or cancellations happen, it’s up to the airlines on how to handle that. They are expecting travel this holiday season to be as busy as it was in 2019 before the pandemic, so they advise people to be patient and flexible if they choose to travel the next couple of months.

