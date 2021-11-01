Sky Cams
Smaller turnout expected for municipal elections but impactful items still on ballots

(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day is Tuesday for municipal elections and voters in Chatham County have some decisions to make at the polls.

The turnout for municipal elections is typically smaller than, for example, a presidential election. Chatham County Board of Elections Supervisor Billy Wooten says usually in a municipal election about 10 percent or less of registered voters show up to vote.

However, there are some polling places they expect will have a higher voter turnout than others.

Wooten says the polling locations that’ll have more voters and maybe some lines are going to be the ones in areas with contested races, like the mayoral races in Thunderbolt and Bloomingdale and council seats in Tybee, Garden City, and Port Wentworth.

>>> LINKS: Find your polling location in Georgia, South Carolina

There may be more voters also at the 23 polling locations in the 165th district where people are voting for their new state representative.

Wooten says about 60 of the polling locations only have one item on the ballot, which is ESPLOST.

“At the vast majority of our polls, 2/3 of our polls, there’s only one item and so there will not be lines at those polls. You’ll be able to vote quickly, it’s a yes or no question and you’ll be in and out of the poll very quickly,” Wooten said.

Wooten also says COVID-19 precautions will be in place including mandating that people wear masks while voting.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wooten says the busiest times are usually in the first two hours and in the last two hours of the day.

As a reminder, you must have a valid ID to vote. Wooten encourages people to check their polling locations and registration status before going to vote.

