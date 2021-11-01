Sky Cams
Virtual community meeting for Hilton Head residents to learn about S.C. redistricting

Members of South Carolina’s House of Representatives are asking that a lawsuit filed against them and others regarding the state’s redistricting process be put on hold, calling the legal challenge “without question premature.”(Live 5 News)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Redistricting has been a hot topic in South Carolina.

South Carolina state experts have been making their way around local towns in a virtual format to explain redistricting and it’s Hilton Head’s turn on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

They say the goal of these workshops is to let citizens know how redistricting works.

“Because it happens once every 10 years it’s something that we encourage people to get informed about, make sure they understand the process, make sure they understand all of these variables that come into play so when you see those redrawn districts you know why they did it and why they look the way they do,” Hilton Head Deputy Town Manager Joshua Gruber said.

Gruber said the Census data that determines the new map outlines came later than expected, so the timeline is a bit shaky.

“That is our dropdead time to have new maps in place is by the next general election for us, so we are probably looking at late winter, early spring of this coming year to hopefully have everything finalized,” Gruber said.

The meeting starts at 1 p.m. Please click here to watch on the town’s Facebook page.

The workshop presentation is available on the town’s website at hiltonheadislandsc.gov/redistricting/

