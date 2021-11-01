Sky Cams
What Lowcountry residents need to know before heading to the polls

A South Carolina voter holds up an 'I voted' sticker after casting her ballot.
By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Lowcountry residents can head to the polls Tuesday morning starting at 7 a.m.

Here’s three main points to remember for Election Day. First, the simple reminders of stuff you just can’t forget.

“People need to know exactly where they’re pulling location is, people will need to bring the proper ID, and people need to know that they cannot vote at the voter registration office on Election Day,” Beaufort County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Director Marie Smalls said.

You’ll need to get all those things right in order to cast your ballot. For our second point, what you need to know about the COVID precautions you’ll face when doing so.

“Voters are not required to wear a mask even though we strongly recommend that they do. Poll managers will be wearing masks at the precinct,” Smalls said.

Smalls says last year saw record voter turnout, around 77 percent. Point number three is that she’s not expecting anything close to that this time around.

“I’m anticipating that it’s not going to be very high probably somewhere in the range of 7 to 12 percent maybe. It’s hard to predict how it’s going to be,” Smalls said.

She says for an off-election that’s right on track. In 2019, turnout rate was 10 percent and 2017 only saw 8 percent.

