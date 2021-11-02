Atlanta voters pick new mayor as crime fears dominate

ATLANTA (AP) — Voting concludes Tuesday in Atlanta’s mayoral race. Former Mayor Kasim Reed wants a third term, while City Council President Felicia Moore is among 13 others seeking the top spot.

The race has been focused on fears of crime.

Candidates have also addressed concerns about affordable housing and keeping the Buckhead neighborhood from seceding.

Other candidates have attacked Reed over corruption in his administration, although Reed says federal officials closed their investigation without charging him.

With numerous candidates in the nonpartisan race, a Nov. 30 runoff is likely.

Other leading candidates include attorney Sharon Gay and council members Andre Dickens and Antonio Brown.

