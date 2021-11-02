Beaufort County Convenience Center Decal Program begins Monday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County’s new decal system for Convenience Centers is now in full effect.

You’ll need one to use the facilities. According to the County, the decals are meant to stop illegal dumping and to restrict citizens from outside the county from using the services.

If you haven’t gotten one you can apply online. According to the County, renters should request the decal from property owners.

Reminders for the new decal system:

Visits will be limited to 3 per week per address. (Sunday-Saturday)

Renters of single-family homes should request the decal from property owners.

Citizens who rent from large apartment complexes will use the trash service provided by the complex; for large items, they should go to the landfill.

Commercial properties are not eligible for a decal.

