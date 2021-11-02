Sky Cams
Davenport House hosting Pioneers in Preservation Series

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All month long, you have the chance to learn about the culture, history and legacy of enslaved African people in the Lowcountry through a series of programs at the Davenport House in Savannah.

Davenport House Museum Director Jamie Credle joined WTOC’s Morning Break to talk about the Davenport House’s Pioneers in Preservation Series.

