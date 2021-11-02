DeLoach book project to help grieving parents heal after the loss of a child

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Six years has not diminished the memory of five Georgia Southern University nursing students who were killed in an accident on I-16, nor has it erased the pain felt by their loved ones.

Now, the father of one of those students is working on a project to deal with his own grief and help any parent who has experienced a similar loss with a book called “A Journey We Share.’’

“There was a period of time when I was living by myself and it seemed like between 12 and 5 a.m., there was a period of total darkness. And you try to reach out and try to find something that you can find in light, something that gives you that sense of comfort,” said Jimmy DeLoach, compiling book of stories by parents who have lost a child.

Grief is never far away for a parent who has lost a child. And for Jimmy DeLoach, neither is a way of dealing with the pain that you never get over but try to learn to get through.

“It always came back to something written that gave me that comfort as I went to sleep or put yourself to sleep from crying,” DeLoach said.

On New Year’s Day, DeLoach wrote down his daughter Abbie’s story and how he has dealt with the loss since she was killed in an accident on I-16 six years ago. Now, that story is the first entry in a book he is compiling for and by parents with a kindred experience.

“A Journey We Share” will be 365 stories by parents who have lost a child - and it’s 365 stops on a road map to recovery.

“To write a story is about like putting a puzzle together. Each of us have our own puzzle. It might be 100 pieces, it might be 5,000 pieces, it might be eight pieces. And so, as you put your own puzzle together, you give that sense of healing. And through the writing of the story, it is the first step towards a light knowing that you helped someone else down this road. We just ask you to share from the heart your story about your child. And each one is so unique, and the pain that’s in there. But what comes out of it is a healing for yourself. And that’s the first step it takes that you’re on the right road is when you can share that pain,” shared DeLoach.

DeLoach believes his book will be much more than a story, but a day for those who best understand those stories.

“There’s 365 examples of people who can help other people. And multiply that by four or five little things that helped me to get through, you’re talking thousands of ways now that are right there in your hand. So, when that period of darkness comes and that grief is just like your boat’s taking on water and it’s going under, you can physically reach out and grab that book and start rereading 365 ways of encouragement to get you through that period of time when you feel like you can’t take another breath,” explained DeLoach.

Jimmy DeLoach has already received several stories from parents. He hopes to have all 365 stories in time to release “A Journey We Share’' by this coming spring.

