Effingham County voters turn out for local elections

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This year’s election may not come with the big-ticket items it did last year, but voters we spoke to in Effingham County aren’t looking at it that way.

“Well, I think all elections matter because, again, they’re the voice of the people,” said Rincon resident Byron Cannaday.

A voice Cannaday feels carries a lot of weight.

“I think it’s important for the people to speak. To decide what’s important in our future and the only way to do that is to turn out and vote.”

Voters, just a ways up the road in Springfield, sharing a similar sentiment.

“We need to vote in order to get things going and improve things in our lives,” said Patsy Norman.

Norman heading into the polls with specific issues in mind.

“This SPLOST vote is real important and then a couple of the school board members.”

While some took time to do their civic duty, others, like Guyton Councilman Joseph Lee, spent the day encouraging more to do the same.

“One vote makes a difference. That’s why I’m out here trying to get people to come out to the polls and cast their vote, because one vote makes a difference,” said Lee who is running unopposed for reelection.

