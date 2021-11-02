Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Effingham County voters turn out for local elections

Voters turnout for Effingham County elections
By Sam Bauman
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This year’s election may not come with the big-ticket items it did last year, but voters we spoke to in Effingham County aren’t looking at it that way.

“Well, I think all elections matter because, again, they’re the voice of the people,” said Rincon resident Byron Cannaday.

A voice Cannaday feels carries a lot of weight.

“I think it’s important for the people to speak. To decide what’s important in our future and the only way to do that is to turn out and vote.”

Voters, just a ways up the road in Springfield, sharing a similar sentiment.

“We need to vote in order to get things going and improve things in our lives,” said Patsy Norman.

Norman heading into the polls with specific issues in mind.

“This SPLOST vote is real important and then a couple of the school board members.”

While some took time to do their civic duty, others, like Guyton Councilman Joseph Lee, spent the day encouraging more to do the same.

“One vote makes a difference. That’s why I’m out here trying to get people to come out to the polls and cast their vote, because one vote makes a difference,” said Lee who is running unopposed for reelection.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
An 8-year-old out trick-or-treating Sunday night found a loaded handgun, someone had...
8-year-old finds loaded gun while trick-or-treating
One killed in shooting on Halloween in Savannah
1 person rescued, 1 recovered after boat capsizes in Wassaw Sound

Latest News

Effingham County voters turn out for local elections
Effingham County voters turn out for local elections
Election Day: Find results for races in Ga., S.C.
Atlanta skyline
Atlanta voters pick new mayor as crime fears dominate
The polls will open for voting on Nov. 2, 2021 at 7 a.m. across Georgia and South Carolina.
Election Day 2021: Voting underway across Ga., S.C.