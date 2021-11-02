Election Day: Find results for races in Ga., S.C.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, Nov. 2 is Election Day and there are many races we are keeping track of across Georgia and South Carolina.

In Georgia, the only state-level office on the ballot is in Chatham County.

In Bluffton there are two town council seats and two county wide referendums on the ballot this year. We asked Lowcountry voters at the poll how their voting experience has been.

“Excellent, completely seamless, easy, easy, easy,” said voter Anne Casey.

“It was great, I didn’t have to vote for very many things. It was very easy to vote now with the voting machines that are, you just touch the things no more writing with a pencil,” said voter Patrick Bullister.

To see election results, head to our Elections Center.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.