Final decision on Georgia spaceport permit delayed yet again

This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Ga. The National Park Service is pushing back after a U.S. government report recommended approval of a launch pad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast, saying a chance of explosive misfires over a federally protected island popular with tourists and campers poses an “unacceptable risk.” (Spaceport Camden via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) — A federal agency has yet again pushed back a final decision on whether to allow the construction of a launchpad for commercial rockets in coastal Georgia.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Monday that it plans to release its decision on Spaceport Camden by December 15 rather than this Wednesday.

Local officials in Camden County have spent nine years and $10 million seeking permission to build the nation’s 13th licensed commercial spaceport. An environmental impact study by the FAA in June recommended a permit for the spaceport.

The National Park Service pushed back over the summer, saying a chance of explosive misfires over federally protected Cumberland Island posed an “unacceptable risk.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

