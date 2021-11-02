Sky Cams
Former USC head coach to take over Georgia Southern football program

Southern California head coach Clay Helton watches warm ups on the field before an NCAA college...
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The next head coach of the Georgia Southern football program will be making his way across the country.

Former University of Southern California head coach Clay Helton will be the next head coach of the Eagles.

The 49-year-old Helton led USC to a Rose Bowl title following the 2016 season and won the Pac-12 championship in 2017. He went 46-24 (.657) as the head coach of the Trojans.

“I am very humbled to be named the head football coach at Georgia Southern University,” Helton said in a statement. “Thank you to President Marrero, Athletic Director Jared Benko, the search committee and the entire Georgia Southern family for this amazing opportunity. This football program represents a tradition of excellence spread over the past 40 years but has won six national championships and three bowl games in that short amount of time. The passion and love its alumni and fans have for the University are second to none. Georgia Southern has always prided itself on the highest levels of success, and I welcome those expectations. We will have a staff and a team representing the toughness, discipline and GATA mentality on which this program was founded. I cannot wait to get started to build a football program that is consistently winning championships and is the platinum standard of college football on a national scale.”

For more information on Helton, please click here.

