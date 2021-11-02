Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Georgia Southern could announce new head football coach soon, according to reports

Southern California head coach Clay Helton watches warm ups on the field before an NCAA college...
Southern California head coach Clay Helton watches warm ups on the field before an NCAA college football game against Stanford Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University could be close to announcing a head football coaching hire, according to media reports.

Matt Zenitz, with On3 Sports, reported Tuesday morning that former University of Southern California head coach Clay Helton could be making his way to Statesboro, Ga.

The university’s football twitter also posted a cryptic tweet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
An 8-year-old out trick-or-treating Sunday night found a loaded handgun, someone had...
8-year-old finds loaded gun while trick-or-treating
One killed in shooting on Halloween in Savannah
1 person rescued, 1 recovered after boat capsizes in Wassaw Sound

Latest News

Georgia celebrates a win over Florida
No. 1 Georgia topples Florida, improves to 8-0
Georgia sports fans fly their Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs flags together at their...
Fans at GA-FL game ready for World Series game 4
The roadside barn sits along GA Highway 15 in Washington County. It has become a popular sight...
UGA Barn Sign serves as a landmark for Bulldog fans
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, South Carolina coach Frank Martin talks to players...
South Carolina, Martin want to be physical hoops team again