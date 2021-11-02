Georgia Southern could announce new head football coach soon, according to reports
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University could be close to announcing a head football coaching hire, according to media reports.
Matt Zenitz, with On3 Sports, reported Tuesday morning that former University of Southern California head coach Clay Helton could be making his way to Statesboro, Ga.
The university’s football twitter also posted a cryptic tweet.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
