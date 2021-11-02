Savannah PD charges suspect in 2020 shooting death of Kareem Smalls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department says its Major Crimes Unit has charged a suspect in the 2020 death of Kareem Smalls nearly one year after his fatal shooting on Draper Street.

According to SPD, officers responded to Gwinnett Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Nov. 23, for a vehicle crash with injuries and discovered Smalls in the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Detectives determined that the shooting occurred in the 600 block of Draper Street.

Smalls, also known as “Free Lunch Baby,” was transported to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Kareem Smalls (WTOC)

Homicide Unit detectives initially worked on the case. In May, the case was handed over to the Major Crimes Unit, who identified and located individuals with information and additional evidence which, combined with the initial investigation, led to an arrest.

On Monday, Nov. 1, SPD charged Dyanta Samuels, 24, with murder. They say Samuels was already in custody at the Chatham County Detention Center on charges in connection to a drug investigation from August.

“SPD’s Homicide Unit built a solid case that was taken over by our Major Crimes Unit earlier this year,” Chief Roy Minter said. “As a result of their hard work and dedication to this case and their commitment to the Smalls’ family, this case resulted in an arrest. A number of things contributed to a successful outcome in this investigation, including multiple people coming forward with information. We encourage the public to reach out to us with any information in any possible crime in this city. A tiny piece of information has the potential to bring closure to victims, or in this case, a grieving family.”

