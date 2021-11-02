South Carolina boosts WIC benefits for fruits, vegetables

Sky Cams
Fruits and vegetables(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Participants in the South Carolina Women, Infant and Children Nutrition Program will be able to cash in on some extra healthy fruits and vegetables this holiday season.

The program has increased cash value benefits for fruit and vegetable purchases through Dec. 31.

The amounts increase to:

  • $24 for children.
  • $43 for pregnant and postpartum women.
  • $47 for fully and partially breastfeeding women.

“Typically, CVBs are around $9 per child and $11 for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women. With the upcoming holiday season, we are happy to be able to allow our WIC families to purchase more fruits and vegetables,” said Berry Kelly, state WIC director. “This temporary boost is an investment in our WIC family’s future.”

The CVB is credited with improving the dietary quality of WIC participants and reducing the prevalence of childhood obesity among WIC toddlers, according to a news release from the program.

In South Carolina, WIC families can shop for nutritious foods at more than 600 authorized retailers.

