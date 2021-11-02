TUESDAY | Chilly morning, mostly sunny and mild afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! Our day begins with a few high, wispy, clouds and chilly temperatures. It’s in the mid to upper 40s northwest, upper 40s and lower 50s approaching the I-95 corridor and mostly low to mid-50s around Savannah. Southern island communities are the warmest; closer to 60 on Saint Simons this morning.

It’s a dry start and the forecast remains dry through the day.

Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature warms into the lower 70s in many spots by noon. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 70s in most communities between 2 and 4 p.m. today. It’s forecast to be a pleasant evening, with temperatures quickly cooling back into the 60s heading into early evening. Grab a jacket if you have outdoor evening plans.

I’m tracking chillier, possibly wetter, weather coming up in the extended forecast.

A cold front moves through Wednesday; ushering in some cooler air Wednesday and Thursday. It may stay in the 60s in a few communities both afternoons. An approaching storm system streams clouds in Thursday, and especially Friday, with a chance of light rain showers. It appears that the most widespread rain will remain just offshore and to our south Friday. But, we’ll be watching the potential.

Chilly and mostly sunny weather takes-hold this weekend. A couple of our typically-colder inland locations could dip into the upper 30s early next week; most-likely Monday morning.

