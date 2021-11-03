Atlanta Braves to host World Series Championship parade and celebration

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Celebrations for the Braves’ World Series win will continue in Atlanta on Friday with an electrifying parade and a concert.

Starting at 12 p.m., the parade route will begin at the corner of Marietta Street NW and Peachtree Street and travel North up Peachtree to 10th Street. The second phase of the parade will then continue through Cobb County on Cobb Parkway, beginning at the corner of Riverwood Parkway and culminating at Circle 75 Parkway.

Atlanta Braves World Series parade (WRDW)

Braves fans are invited to line the parade route to cheer on their World Series Champion Atlanta Braves. Fans can also watch the parade and join the post-parade celebration and concert with Atlanta natives and Grammy Award-winning artists, Ludacris and Big Boi inside Truist Park.

Tickets will be free but must be reserved in advance.

Tickets and parking passes for the celebration at Truist Park will be available TOMORROW at www.Braves.com/parade. Premium and A-List Members and Braves Insiders will receive early access to reserve their tickets, beginning at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively. Tickets will be available to the public beginning at 1 p.m.

To ensure the safety of all guests, The Battery Atlanta will have limited capacity on Friday during the celebration. Access for non-ticket holders will be granted on a first come, first served basis. The Braves strongly recommend pre-purchasing parking.

