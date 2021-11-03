Sky Cams
Augusta family distraught searching for missing 15-year-old daughter

Blessin Bussy
Blessin Bussy(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Investigators in Richmond County need your help finding this missing 15-year-old. It’s been nearly a week. Now new video is launching new leads.

So far over 1,000 people have shared Meredith’s post about Blessin Bussey. And every single one of those shares count.

But while family wants you to keep sharing, posting, and looking – at the end of the day there’s just one person who they really hope see’s this story.

The Bussey family huddles together in support, but this circle is missing one person.

“Blessin is a good girl. Blessin would never run away. Something, something very bad would have to happen in order for her to pack her bags, get up, and leave her brothers, her sister, and to leave her mom,” said Ronney Bussey, Blessin’s Dad.

Those packed bags her dad says were the two garbage bags she was seen walking with down Deans Bridge Road. And this video is who police believe she was with:

“I want the young man, who you’re with, to let him know, that it’s okay for y’all to return. They’re not going to put you in harms way,” he said.

And while this story will go out thousands across the CSRA – Ronnie has a message for just one of those people. A 15-year-old we all hope is watching right now.

“Baby, I’m telling everybody, that you have reached out for help many a times. You were hurting within, but we couldn’t get you the proper help. But we got the ball rolling for you this time. If you could just find it in your heart to trust me one more last time baby,” he said.

Words for his baby girl, who he says walked off with her whole life packed away in two garbage bags.

“I get up at 3 o’clock in the morning and I search for you. And I’m not gonna stop searching,” he said.

As always please be on the look out for Blessin and keep sharing her missing poster on social media because as our Meredith Anderson always says, “You never know who might see it.”

And if you have any information about where she is you’re urged to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048.

Blessin and her father
Blessin and her father(WRDW)
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

