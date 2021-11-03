Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Both referendums on Beaufort Co. ballots did not pass

*
*(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County saw an increase in the number of people coming to the polls on Election Day.

There were two referendums on the ballot for Beaufort County voters, and they both didn’t pass. That doesn’t mean nothing changes though. Specifically thanks to the 1 percent local option sales tax not going through.

We’ve got to go back to 2018 to understand why. That’s when a similar transportation sales tax was approved. It increased the sales tax from 6 percent to 7 percent and made about $120 million. That’s set to expire soon, meaning the sales tax rate will go back down to 6 percent.

“Currently Beaufort county has a 7 percent sales tax based on the passing of a 2018 transportation penny tax on yesterday, voters decided not to pass the LOST tax that would’ve given property tax credit and raise money for municipalities. what that means is the sales tax will drop back to 6 percent hopefully here by thanksgiving,” said Chris Ophardt, Public Information Officer for Beaufort County.

As far as voter turnout goes, over 20,000 people voted in Beaufort County Tuesday, which is just over a 14 percent turnout rate. The last two off-year elections saw 10 and 8 percent turnout in 2019 and 2017 respectively, so at the very least, public involvement in elections is improving.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
Election Day: Find results for races in Ga., S.C.
Dyanta Derall Samuels
Savannah PD charges suspect in 2020 shooting death of Kareem Smalls
The polls will open for voting on Nov. 2, 2021 at 7 a.m. across Georgia and South Carolina.
Election Day 2021: Voting underway across Ga., S.C.
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

The first Black Savannah police officer to ever serve in the Hostess City was honored Wednesday.
Street named after former Savannah officer
2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Savannah.
City preparing for Savannah’s biggest race since COVID pandemic began
Advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are discussing approval of a...
Statesboro pharmacy awaiting COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans for children
Home is where the heart is, and for some teachers their heart is in the classroom. Meet...
Top Teacher: Katherine Adams
Minor coastal flooding could affect Hwy 80 on and off Tybee Island