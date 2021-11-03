City preparing for Savannah’s biggest race since COVID pandemic began

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re still seeing vaccination rates slowly climb in Chatham County.

This as 52 percent of people in the county are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s about a two percent increase from the beginning of October when the county passed the 50 percent threshold.

Nearly 60 percent of the county has at least one dose.

Local health experts say that’s good news ahead of the return of one of Savannah’s biggest events. More than 16,000 runners will be in Savannah for the Rock N Roll Marathon this week.

The Rock N Roll Marathon has been on the mind of city and local health leaders for months now.

The future of the race has been up in the air for the last couple of months. The City of Savannah began allowing permits for large outdoor event just a couple of days ago.

It comes as new cases continue to go down in Chatham County. Tuesday marked the first time in months that cases per a hundred thousand people dropped below 100.

Now that the race is on, we asked the Coastal Health District if they have any concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Organizers are taking precautions like requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours before this weekend.

Dr. Lawton Davis told us adding those precautions for an event like this is right move.

“There’s always a little concern but I think the city, the county and the organizers are doing it correctly and doing it in the safest manner something like that can possibly be done, so we’re crossing our fingers,” Dr. Davis said.

The Health and Fitness Expo begins Thursday on Hutchinson Island. You’ll need proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, a valid ID, and a mask regardless of vaccination status.

