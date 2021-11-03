Sky Cams
Concert honoring military members, first responders this weekend in Tattnall Co.

By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A concert and festival in Tattnall County Saturday hopes to honor those who often get overlooked.

Organizers from Evans County and Tattnall County have teamed with musicians to host Hero Fest. They hope to honor local military members and first responders as well as the families who often sacrifice as well.

Army veteran Ryan Weaver spoke to Pinewood Christian Academy students Wednesday morning about experience as an Army helicopter pilot. He talked about the death of his brother who was shot down in combat.

After the military, he’s focused much of his music on celebrating those who serve our country, either in the military or as a first responder. A friend suggested Tattnall County and Evans County as the locale for his latest music video, in which some of the students had a part in shooting. That connection prompted a music festival here this Saturday that raises money for the Warrior Shield Foundation.

He says the message is to appreciate those who serve and protect us - here and abroad.

“The service and sacrifice of our heroes can’t be forgotten. In today’s day and age, we need hope. We need heroes. Not all heroes wear capes,” said Ryan Weaver, Veteran and singer.

He hopes military members and first responders come out Saturday, as well as those who want to help honor them. It all happens at the Reidsville Airport on Saturday.

