COVID vaccination appointments will be required in Coastal Health District for children ages 5 to 11

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Public health department locations in Savannah and Brunswick will have the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available for children ages 5 to 11, by appointment only.

Two of them are in Savannah at Chatham County Health Department locations – the main office and the annex. And another location is in Brunswick at the Glynn County Health Department.

Chatham County COVID-19 Vaccination Annex at 1249 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah

Chatham County Health Department at 1395 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah

Glynn County Health Department at 2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick

The Coastal Health District says it will provide an update once you can schedule an appointment. Again, no appointments are available right now, but are expected soon.

RELATED STORY >>> US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.