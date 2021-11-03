DHEC requested after fuel spills into swamp following fatal tractor trailer accident

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County emergency officials have asked authorities with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to respond after fuel spilled into a Lowcountry swamp following a fatal accident.

Colleton County Fire and Rescue said it happened at 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday when crews responded to I-95 near the 40 mile marker to assist Hampton County responders with a high speed crash involving a fatality.

A report states that the tractor trailer was traveling southbound when it appeared to have struck the median side guardrail at the Combahee River bridge, crossed to the right side, and rode the guardrail on the bridge until it ended.

“The truck went down an embankment into the swamp, overturned and struck several large trees causing massive damage to the semi-truck,” CCFR officials said.

In addition, authorities reported that the load of wine that the vehicle was carrying was ejected through the front of the trailer and littered the scene.

“The cab of the truck was stopped by the trees and completely separated from the chassis, trapping the driver inside the cab,” CCFR officials said. “The diesel tanks ruptured spilling diesel fuel into the swamp.”

According to CCFR authorities, crews contacted a heavy duty wrecker who responded to the scene and pulled the truck out of the trees.

“The driver was extricated from the cab and turned over to the Hampton County Coroner’s Office,” fire officials said. “The area was searched for other victims, but the driver was the only person found in the truck. DHEC was requested. The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.”

