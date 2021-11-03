Former Savannah mayor in lead for State House 165th District seat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 20,000 ballots were cast in Chatham County on Tuesday.

Turnout was low but that was expected by election officials. Voters we spoke with said they expected a line but was able to quickly come in and cast their ballot.

The poll manager says a lot of people came inside only to find out they were at the wrong precinct. Some didn’t know early voting ended just the week before.

A race Chatham County has been watching closely - the State House 165th District seat to continue the term for the late Mickey Stephens. These are unofficial results with 100 percent of precincts in this district reporting.

Former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson is in the lead with 53 percent of the vote.

Former Chatham County Board of Elections member Antwan Lang has 19 percent of the vote.

Libertarian Clinton Cowart has 16 percent of the vote.

Candidate Clinton Young has 9 percent and candidate Sabrina Kent has 4 percent.

