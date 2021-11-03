Sky Cams
Georgia governor, state leaders to discuss lawsuit against Biden Administration’s COVID-19 policy

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other state leaders are expected to discuss the state’s lawsuit against the Biden administrations COVID-19 vaccination mandate and guidelines.

Gov. Kemp will be joined by Attorney General Chris Carr and Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Please click here to view the live stream.

