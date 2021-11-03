Hilton Head Island leaders looking for opinions on development plan

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Lowcountry leaders are asking for your feedback on what they should with a large piece of land.

Hilton Head Island is looking for your opinion on what to do with the middle of the island. It’s land they say has near endless opportunities and they’re trying to get the public as involved as possible in its development planning.

“They’ve done stakeholder meetings with focus groups. They have done an open park day - we had over 200 people come out last week to give their input - and we’re also doing an online survey,” Hilton Head Capital Program Manager Jennifer Ray said.

She said the town’s survey has already gotten over 800 responses and explained that this area is due for an upgrade having not been developed in 10 to 15 years.

“This area is a little tired, but it has a lot of opportunity and a lot of people that use services in that area. We just want to make it look good and be what is needed,” Ray said.

As for what could all go in here, it’s a bunch of land with a lot of options.

“More restaurants, more shopping, more housing. It’s up to the community to tell us and tell the consultants what they’d like to see,” Ray said.

If you want to give your opinion on what the town should do with all this land, that survey mentioned earlier is open until next week.

