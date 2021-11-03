Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program returns for Chatham Co. residents

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is back, and is now accepting appointments.

The program is for low-income applicants 65 years of age or older, who are homebound and live in Chatham County.

Starting Nov. 2, you can make an appointment by calling 912-721-7910. Potential applicants will receive a date and time of the appointment and will be notified by phone as a reminder. There will be no appointments made by calling the EOA office or online.

Once an appointment is made and confirmed, applications will be taken via telephone Monday thru Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the day of the appointment.

To qualify, a family’s annual income must be in accordance with the Fiscal Year 2022 LIHEAP Eligibility Guidelines. Documents needed by applicants who qualify are as follows:

Current Heating Bill (must provide both electric and gas bill unless the home is total electric). Social Security Card for each member of the household (Medicaid Card or SSN Printout will not be accepted) Picture ID (i.e. Driver’s License, State Photo ID, even if the the ID is expired etc.) Proof of Income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household. This can include, but is not limited to: 2021 Social Security Award Letter, a paycheck stub, a letter granting public assistance, unemployment benefits for all applicable members of the household.

The agents who you speak with on the phone will give you more details.

