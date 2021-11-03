Sky Cams
One Georgia county just saw its first homicide of the year

Crime scene
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said a shooting that left one person dead marks the first homicide of 2021 in Georgia’s Harris County.

Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon told the Ledger-Enqurier that 29-year-old Dylan Eldridge died at Columbus Piedmont Regional at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday.

He had been shot at a private home in Pine Mountain.

Weldon says at least one person is in custody, but authorities have not released a name or details about the shooting.

It’s the first homicide of the year in Harris County compared to 59 so far in neighboring Muscogee County.

MORE | 3 dead, 2 hurt as Augusta sees at least 4 shootings in 5 days

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

