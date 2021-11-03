Peak inside Pooler’s new Costco

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been one of the most talked about projects in Pooler for months.

Now, just two weeks before they officially open their doors, Costco gave WTOC an exclusive look inside their more than 150,000 square-foot facility.

Since its approval by Pooler City Council back in February, Costco has come a long way. While they aren’t open quite yet, if you stop by their hiring and membership center there’s a steady flow of people coming in and out gearing up for the big day.

Across the street, outside the new facility you’ll see two signs. One says “Now Hiring Starting Pay at $17 an hour and up.” The other, a reminder of their opening date, Nov. 18 at 8 a.m.

Stepping inside you can see many shelves already stocked, from Christmas merchandise, to TVs, clothes and toys.

We couldn’t show you too much as they are still putting on some of the final touches. So, you may have to wait to see it all for yourself in two weeks.

Although they don’t open for another couple weeks, they encourage you not to wait until they open to get your membership card.

