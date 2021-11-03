Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Peak inside Pooler’s new Costco

Wednesday WTOC got a sneak peak inside the new warehouse
Pooler Costco
Pooler Costco(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been one of the most talked about projects in Pooler for months.

Now, just two weeks before they officially open their doors, Costco gave WTOC an exclusive look inside their more than 150,000 square-foot facility.

Since its approval by Pooler City Council back in February, Costco has come a long way. While they aren’t open quite yet, if you stop by their hiring and membership center there’s a steady flow of people coming in and out gearing up for the big day.

Across the street, outside the new facility you’ll see two signs. One says “Now Hiring Starting Pay at $17 an hour and up.” The other, a reminder of their opening date, Nov. 18 at 8 a.m.

Stepping inside you can see many shelves already stocked, from Christmas merchandise, to TVs, clothes and toys.

We couldn’t show you too much as they are still putting on some of the final touches. So, you may have to wait to see it all for yourself in two weeks.

Although they don’t open for another couple weeks, they encourage you not to wait until they open to get your membership card.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
Election Day: Find results for races in Ga., S.C.
Dyanta Derall Samuels
Savannah PD charges suspect in 2020 shooting death of Kareem Smalls
The polls will open for voting on Nov. 2, 2021 at 7 a.m. across Georgia and South Carolina.
Election Day 2021: Voting underway across Ga., S.C.
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

Erik Robinson elected National FFA Officer
Effingham Co. native elected as National FFA Officer
WTOC presents the 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo Special
WATCH: WTOC presents the 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo Special
Dorel Sports expansion
New assembly facility offers path to career success in Effingham County
Savannah Convention Center Expansion Project Aerial view from NE.
Savannah Convention Center Expansion Project on schedule for 2023 completion