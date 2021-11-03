Sky Cams
S.C. man pleads guilty to assault on officer during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Nicholas Languerand pleaded guilty to participating in the deadly Capitol riots that took place...
Nicholas Languerand pleaded guilty to participating in the deadly Capitol riots that took place on Jan. 6. (Source: JRLDC/FBI)(WRDW)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon during the January 6 Capitol breach.

Nicholas Languerand, 26, of Little River, was among rioters standing outside the building and began throwing objects like a traffic barrier at U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police, according to the FBI. What was thrown was capable of seriously hurting someone, according to court documents.

Languerand is also accused of taking a police shield and holding it in front of him as he confronted officers. He was arrested on April 15, according to officials.

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall...
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has “deferred” its requests for several dozen pages of Trump administration records at the White House’s urging. But President Joe Biden has again rejected the former president’s invocation of executive privilege on hundreds of additional pages. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(Associated Press)
MORE | S.C. man indicted for assaulting police officer during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Languerand faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon.

