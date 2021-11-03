Sky Cams
Statesboro pharmacy awaiting COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans for children

Advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are discussing approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children.
By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Your primary care doctor isn’t the only place making the COVID-19 vaccine available.

Chances are you’re local pharmacy is looking out for your kids, too.

One Statesboro pharmacist says he’s been hearing from parents for a long time about when he’ll have it for children. But even with the announcement, he and others are still waiting for details on how, when, and how much they’ll get to distribute.

Ben Ross says phones at his pharmacy have been ringing off the hook even before the feds approved a new COVID vaccine for children as young as five years old.

“Oh, we’ve been getting those calls since the beginning. ‘We know they’ve come out with an adult vaccine. When will they have a kids’ version?’”

He says state and federal health agencies have approved a dosage for children, but have yet to offer details on the roll-out and distribution.

“Unfortunately, they don’t give us a heads-up. We find out about the time that you guys do and we’re at their mercy as far as when they send it to us,” said Ben Ross, Forest Heights Pharmacy.

After the adult roll-out, Ross hosted drive through vaccination clinics as he received shipments. He’s not sure he’ll get the volume of vaccines he got in the adult version so he likely won’t do these sorts of clinics. He also says it’s too early to start waiting lists just yet.

“We don’t start any waiting lists, because we don’t want to make anybody any promises. It could be days, it could be weeks, it could be months.”

He says he and other pharmacies will let people know as soon as they do when and how much they’ll get.

