Street named after former Savannah officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first Black Savannah police officer to ever serve in the Hostess City was honored Wednesday.

The City named a street after Lt. John White Senior. Lt. White Avenue is located on the corner of Waters Avenue and Bouhan Avenue.

Lt. White served in Savannah for more than 37 years. He’s also the last remaining survivor of “The Original Nine” Black officers.

They integrated the Savannah Police Department back in 1947.

“I feel very good. And I didn’t realize 70 years, 75 years or 80 years ago that I would be honored today,” said Lt. White.

Lt. White was also one of the first Black men to serve in the United States Marine Corps.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.