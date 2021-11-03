SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Home is where the heart is, and for some teachers their heart is in the classroom. Meet Katherine Adams, this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

Katherine Adams teaches first grade at Windsor Forest Elementary School.

This is my home. If they let me live here, I would live here. This is my happy place, being with these kids. My happy place,” Adams said.

Adams admits she wasn’t always the best student until she got into college.

“I always wanted to be a teacher. When I got into the teacher’s program at Georgia Southern, Deans list. I was home. That was my home so.”

Adams believes building a strong relationship with her students first is the key to all learning.

“Because if they are willing to trust you, then they will learn with you, grow with you and explore new things with you.”

“Ms. Adams is here day in and day out. She has a heart and a passion for her students, that goes beyond the classroom, so meeting their personal needs, she desires to do that,” said Principal Brandi Brown.

“I hope that they remember me as a feeling of home, feeling of community, a safe place to land.”

