Virtual College Night to feature recruiters, scholarships

By Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 114 recruiters from 77 colleges and universities will be available to meet with high school students and parents at this year’s CSRA Virtual College Night on Thursday.

The free event will take place from 5-8:30 p.m., with seniors getting an opportunity to earn $15,000 in scholarships. 

“Due to COVID-19, we’re hosting College Night virtually this year,” said Gladys Moore of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions Education Outreach. “We have a lot to offer area high school students.”

Using a computer or mobile device, such as a cellphone or tablet, visit https://www.srs.gov/general/outreach/edoutrch/students.htm

College Night virtual information booths will feature:

  • Tips and instruction about seeking Georgia and South Carolina financial aid.
  • Information on educational opportunities, admission requirements and tuition.
  • Access to the counseling center where students and parents can obtain advice about the college application process from high school advisors and admissions professionals.
  • Guidance from professional societies in areas such as engineering, management, chemical and nuclear science.

Seniors attending a portion of the event, maintaining a 2.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or equivalent, will be eligible to get one of fifteen $1,000 scholarships. All winners will be notified by text and email.

CSRA College Night is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy-Savannah River Operations Office, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, SRP Federal Credit Union and iHeart Media.

Some of the colleges and universities attending this year include:

  • Aiken Technical College
  • Augusta Technical College
  • Augusta University
  • Clemson University
  • Coastal Carolina University
  • College of Charleston
  • Florida International University
  • Furman University
  • Georgia Southern University
  • Georgia State University
  • Mississippi State University
  • Ohio University
  • Paine College
  • Presbyterian College
  • Purdue University
  • Seton Hall University
  • South Carolina State University
  • University of Alabama
  • University of Kentucky
  • University of Missouri
  • University of Pittsburgh
  • University of South Carolina Aiken
  • University of South Carolina Columbia
  • Valdosta State University
  • Virginia Tech
  • Wofford College

