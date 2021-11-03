Virtual College Night to feature recruiters, scholarships

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 114 recruiters from 77 colleges and universities will be available to meet with high school students and parents at this year’s CSRA Virtual College Night on Thursday.

The free event will take place from 5-8:30 p.m., with seniors getting an opportunity to earn $15,000 in scholarships.

“Due to COVID-19, we’re hosting College Night virtually this year,” said Gladys Moore of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions Education Outreach. “We have a lot to offer area high school students.”

Using a computer or mobile device, such as a cellphone or tablet, visit https://www.srs.gov/general/outreach/edoutrch/students.htm

College Night virtual information booths will feature:

Tips and instruction about seeking Georgia and South Carolina financial aid.

Information on educational opportunities, admission requirements and tuition.

Access to the counseling center where students and parents can obtain advice about the college application process from high school advisors and admissions professionals.

Guidance from professional societies in areas such as engineering, management, chemical and nuclear science.

Seniors attending a portion of the event, maintaining a 2.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or equivalent, will be eligible to get one of fifteen $1,000 scholarships. All winners will be notified by text and email.

CSRA College Night is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy-Savannah River Operations Office, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, SRP Federal Credit Union and iHeart Media.

Some of the colleges and universities attending this year include:

Aiken Technical College

Augusta Technical College

Augusta University

Clemson University

Coastal Carolina University

College of Charleston

Florida International University

Furman University

Georgia Southern University

Georgia State University

Mississippi State University

Ohio University

Paine College

Presbyterian College

Purdue University

Seton Hall University

South Carolina State University

University of Alabama

University of Kentucky

University of Missouri

University of Pittsburgh

University of South Carolina Aiken

University of South Carolina Columbia

Valdosta State University

Virginia Tech

Wofford College

