Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

WEDNESDAY | Cooler feel as clouds return later in the day!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! Under a mostly clear sky, it’s a chilly morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s.

Under a few clouds, we’ll warm into the low to mid-60s by noon. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 60s in many areas during the middle of the afternoon. A few communities south of the Atlamaha River may reach 70, briefly, this afternoon.

Clouds will increase later today, but the forecast remains dry today.

Clouds thicken a bit his evening as temperatures gradually cool back into the 50s overnight. Thursday features chilly temperatures, a breeze and lots of cloud-cover. It’ll feel like a true fall day.

WET END TO THE WEEK -

An area of low pressure rides along a cold front stalled to our south Friday; spreading a chance of rain into our forecast heading into Friday afternoon. Rain may become widespread Friday night through Saturday morning, along with chilly temperatures, breezy winds and high tides. Coastal flooding is likely around times of high tide Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The weather rapidly improves Saturday afternoon through the rest of the weekend.

Pleasant weather lingers into early next week.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
Election Day: Find results for races in Ga., S.C.
Dyanta Derall Samuels
Savannah PD charges suspect in 2020 shooting death of Kareem Smalls
The polls will open for voting on Nov. 2, 2021 at 7 a.m. across Georgia and South Carolina.
Election Day 2021: Voting underway across Ga., S.C.
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

Potential upper 30s for some on Sunday morning
Jamie's 4:30pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 11-2-2021
A dry Tuesday morning...
FORECAST VIDEO | Another pleasant fall day is in the forecast
*
TUESDAY | Chilly morning, mostly sunny and mild afternoon!