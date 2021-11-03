WEDNESDAY | Cooler feel as clouds return later in the day!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! Under a mostly clear sky, it’s a chilly morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s.

Under a few clouds, we’ll warm into the low to mid-60s by noon. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 60s in many areas during the middle of the afternoon. A few communities south of the Atlamaha River may reach 70, briefly, this afternoon.

Clouds will increase later today, but the forecast remains dry today.

Clouds thicken a bit his evening as temperatures gradually cool back into the 50s overnight. Thursday features chilly temperatures, a breeze and lots of cloud-cover. It’ll feel like a true fall day.

WET END TO THE WEEK -

An area of low pressure rides along a cold front stalled to our south Friday; spreading a chance of rain into our forecast heading into Friday afternoon. Rain may become widespread Friday night through Saturday morning, along with chilly temperatures, breezy winds and high tides. Coastal flooding is likely around times of high tide Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The weather rapidly improves Saturday afternoon through the rest of the weekend.

Pleasant weather lingers into early next week.

