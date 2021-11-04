A charity attic sale returns in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people will line up bright and early Saturday morning in Statesboro to renew an annual tradition.

A charity sale resumes that benefits a host of local causes.

The lines start as early as Friday night to be among the first in line Saturday morning when they open the attic sale. Organizers say they’re excited to bring this back, not just for the fun it provides the shoppers but the range of good causes they’re able to support.

This marks the Statesboro Service League’s 46th Attic Sale. Club members spend months collecting things for sale - everything from furniture and toys to clothes and holiday decorations.

It draws thousands of people who look for good bargains, but also know they’re helping good causes. The Service League helps sponsor non-profit groups and causes that range from Feed the Boro to Safe Haven Shelter to Fostering Bulloch. League members say that makes the work and the early hours worthwhile.

“When we roll up here and some of us get here at four o’clock in the morning, and we see the line already starting, it is thrilling to see what we’re able to provide the community. But then every dollar goes back into the community for our various projects,” said Anna Durden, with the Statesboro Service League.

The group opted to cancel the sale last year due to the pandemic.

The gates open at 7 a.m., but you’ll want to get here before then, and lasts until 11 a.m.

