Coastal Health District offers boosters, vaccines for kids

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 numbers in Chatham County continue to decline, and for the first time this week, the community transmission index hit its lowest point since mid-July.

Dr. Lawton Davis from the Coastal Health District says while community transmission is still moderately high, the numbers are dropping because we now have 57-percent of people in the county with at least one dose of the vaccine and so many people have had Covid at this point that they also have some immunity from the virus.

While health experts are still recommending anyone who has not received a vaccine yet to get theirs, they are also encouraging booster shots to those who are eligible.

The health department has been offering boosters of all vaccine brands for about one week now and say they have plenty of supply and would like to give out more shots.

“We’re giving some but we are not giving as many as we would like but unfortunately, we are giving more boosters than we are primary vaccinations so I would really like to see people come in and begin the series, but people are taking the boosters,” said Dr. Davis.

The older population are the majority of people getting boosters along with teachers and other workers at higher risk.

Remember, you have to wait six months after your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, and two months after your Johnson and Johnson shot to get your booster. Those shots are available at the Eisenhower location, the annex location, and all other health departments in counties across the Coastal Health District but you do need an appointment. Click here to schedule your appointment online.

The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration have authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. The Chatham and Glynn County Health Departments have pediatric vaccine in stock and are prepared to begin vaccinations once the necessary forms and guidance are sent from state and national authorities, which could be as soon as this Friday, Nov. 5.

The Pfizer vaccine approved for kids ages 5-11 is one third of the adult dose and any children in that age group will receive two doses three weeks apart.

Dr. Davis says the Delta variant has been a little more difficult for kids. More of them have become sick and are experiencing the long-haul Covid symptoms, so vaccine availability for this age group could be a big deal for the kids, their families, and the community as a whole.

“I think the more people of all age groups that we can vaccinate, the better our level of herd immunity will be and the more quickly our numbers will continue to drop and hopefully we can avoid a Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday surge,” Dr. Lawton said.

The Coastal Health District says in clinical trials, vaccination was nearly 91-percent effective among this age group and the vaccine side effects were mild and temporary.

Parents will have to make an appointment before getting the COVID-19 shot for their child, which could be available as soon as Friday in Chatham and Glynn counties. However, you do not need to be a resident of those counties to get the vaccine at those locations.

For more information about pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations in the Coastal Health District, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.