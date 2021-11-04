Cobb County District Attorney’s Office releases biographies of prosecutors handling the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office is releasing more information on the prosecutors handling the case of State v. Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and William Roddie Bryan.

Those prosecutors include Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady, Jr., Senior Assistant District Attorney Linda Dunikoski, Assistant District Attorney Larissa Ollivierre, and Senior Assistant District Attorney Paul Camarillo.

Below you can find the full biographies released of each member of the prosecution.

Flynn D. Broady Jr. (Cobb County District Attorney’s Office)

Flynn D. Broady Jr., an Army combat veteran and prosecutor, became District Attorney of the Cobb Judicial Circuit on Jan. 1, 2021 with a vow to hold violent criminals accountable while restoring nonviolent offenders to productive lives. DA Broady believes wider community engagement, including expanded access to accountability courts and more visible victim advocacy, are essential to that effort.

DA Broady is a native of Birmingham. He spent more than two decades in the Army as an instructor, a recruiter and a combat infantryman, serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He earned his law degree at Seton Hall University, where he also served as Chief Instructor for ROTC. He previously prosecuted cases in the Solicitor General’s Office and served as coordinator of the Cobb County Veterans Treatment and Accountability Court, and Prosecutor of the Cobb County DUI Court.

Linda Dunikoski (Cobb County District Attorney’s Office)

Ms. Dunikoski has worked for the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office since September 2019. She is the Head of the Appellate section. She briefs and argues legal issues before the Georgia Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court. Prior to the Cobb District Attorney’s Office, Ms. Dunikoski worked for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for 17 years.

While at the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, she served as the Executive Assistant DA, Deputy DA, and Senior Assistant DA. She specialized in major crimes, homicide, and RICO prosecution during her tenure. She was a 3-Time awardee of the Fulton County District Attorney of the Year (2016, 2013, 2009).

She was awarded Major Case Attorney of the Year in 2008. Notable Cases include Atlanta Public School CRCT Cheating Scandal (State v. Beverly Hall, et al.). Ms. Dunikoski worked with a team of four other prosecutors in the longest criminal trial in the State of Georgia (August 11, 2014 through April 1, 2015), which resulted in a successful conclusion.

Ms. Dunikoski earned her Juris Doctorate from the Georgia State University College of Law (1993) and her Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Indiana University Bloomington (1988).

Larissa Ollivierre (Cobb County District Attorney’s Office)

Ms. Ollivierre has worked for the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office since 2020. She is assigned to trial line division. Prior to the Cobb District Attorney’s Office, Ms. Ollivierre worked for the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for five years. She was promoted to Senior Assistant District Attorney in 2017.

During the time she was at the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office, she tried 22 felony jury trials including seven murders. Ms. Ollivierre also previously worked at the Macon District Attorney’s Office as an Assistant District Attorney. Ms. Ollivierre is a summa cum laude graduate of Howard University, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Political Science. She earned her Juris Doctorate from Mercer University School of Law with Mercer Law Review honors.

Paul Camarillo (Cobb County District Attorney’s Office)

Mr. Camarillo has worked for the Cobb District Attorney’s Office since 2013. He is a senior prosecutor with the Major Crimes and Gang Unit within the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office where he prosecutes Homicides and complex Gang/Racketeering (RICO) cases.

He specializes in complex organized crime, focusing on the investigation and prosecution of multi-defendant complex racketeering gang cases, gang related homicides, and other violent gang crimes. Prior to the Cobb District Attorney’s Office, Mr. Camarillo worked for five years in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. During his tenure at the Fulton County DA’s Office, Mr. Camarillo successfully prosecuted hundreds of felony criminal cases and tried a wide variety of jury trials ranging from murder, gangs, armed robberies, aggravated assaults, and drug trafficking. Mr. Camarillo was assigned to the Gang Unit and Major Case Division prior to leaving the office.

Mr. Camarillo holds a degree in Economics from California State University at Fullerton and a Juris Doctorate from Santa Clara University.

You can find a complete timeline of the Ahmaud Arbery case below:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.