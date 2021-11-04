Dads on Duty: Group looking to curb school violence in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One community could soon have a dad’s group to help curb school violence - similar to the one that started in Louisiana.

One organizer says they want to work with Statesboro school administrators to not only be “eyes and ears” for school resource officers but also be a positive presence and role models for students.

A parents group called “Dads on Duty” in Shreveport, Louisiana made national news for volunteering at local schools to help deter violence and other problems. Francys Johnson says he and other parents have been talking about doing the same thing here. This comes after a large fight at Statesboro High last month and a gun found at school one week later. He says their presence would hopefully help.

“Dads have a certain look. Dads have a tone in their voice. Dads, by their very presence, the ability to communicate,” Johnson said.

He says they’re looking for at least 30 to 40 dads to cover three public high schools and work in conjunction with the schools on campus and out in the community.

“Everything we’re doing is designed to support the leadership of the schools and make sure the teachers can teach and administrators can do their job while we support them in that effort.”

He says this is still very preliminary but we’ll keep you updated as this develops.

