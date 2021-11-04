Demonstrators march day before opening statements begin in Arbery murder trial

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Opening statements will begin inside the Glynn County courthouse Friday as three men stand trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan are on trial for what happened in the Satilla Shores neighborhood on February 23, 2020. The men admitted to chasing down 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in their trucks, shooting and killing him.

The McMichaels said they suspected Arbery of burglary, so they went after him to make a citizen’s arrest. Bryan joined the chase and allegedly hit Arbery with his truck.

Then Travis McMichael says he shot Arbery in self-defense. All three men have pleaded not guilty.

But before attorneys have their chance to setup their cases for the jury, the judge overseeing the trial is finalizing how the trial will work. Some of these decisions will affect what evidence the jury will hear at trial.

Meanwhile, outside the courthouse, a march with dozens of demonstrators on the eve of opening statements wound through the streets of Brunswick.

The group was a mix of social justice advocates, church leaders and members of the Arbery family, all joining together to send this message to the community.

“The message we want to send is the racism here, and how it affects us socioeconomically, how it affects us in our judicial system,” said Kanisha Jones, participating in march.

Another marcher WTOC spoke to believes that’s a message the community is ready to hear.

“I feel like a lot of us are. And we’re becoming more and more so the more we learn,” said Kim Merck, participating in march.

The marchers stopped at a mural of Ahmaud Arbery for a moment of reflection and prayer before continuing on.

“We’re just very appreciative for the turnout that’s here, for the diversity that’s here, and that people care and don’t feel like, oh, those underrepresented, underserved people again,” Jones said.

“It’s time for a change, and we’ve all got to be involved in the change,” Merck said.

This is just the latest peaceful demonstration since the trial began, and we’re told local clergy will also offer a few words Friday morning before opening statements begin.

