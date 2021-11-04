Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Elections director resigning in Georgia’s Fulton County

In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks to...
In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks to reporters as workers scan ballots during a presidential recount in Atlanta. Officials in Georgia's most populous county, where election operations are already under review by the state, have fired two workers accused of shredding paper voter registration applications, according to a county statement released Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say the elections director in Georgia’s most populous county will step down at the end of the year.

The county has been under intense scrutiny for its handling of elections.

MORE | GOP looks to preserve majorities as Georgia remaps districts

Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chair Robb Pitts announced Wednesday that Fulton County Registration & Elections Director Rick Barron submitted his resignation, effective Dec. 31.

The announcement came a day after municipal elections that saw short lines and few problems.

The county is a Democratic stronghold that includes most of the city of Atlanta.

It has a history of problems and has long been a target of Republicans, who have complained of sloppiness and mismanagement.

Also in the news ...

ATLANTA MAYOR: Atlanta City Council member Andre Dickens has clinched the second spot in a Nov. 30 runoff in the Atlanta mayor’s race. He’ll face off against current City Council President Felicia Moore, who won about 40% of the vote. Dickens narrowly edged out former Mayor Kasim Reed to win a spot in the runoff.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
Election Day: Find results for races in Ga., S.C.
Pooler Costco
Peek inside Pooler’s new Costco
Georgia governor, state leaders discuss lawsuit against Biden Administration’s COVID-19 policy
Edna Jackson
Former Savannah mayor wins special election for State House 165th District seat

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday that businesses will not face an increase in the state's...
SC’s unemployment tax rate won’t go up in 2022, McMaster says
Coastal Health District
Coastal Health District offers boosters, vaccines for kids
The Colleton County School District has already put out a bid for an architect to take a look...
Colleton County plans to turn annex building into 6th grade academy
Chatham Fire responds to structure fire on Carol Way
2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Savannah.
Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon street closures, bus changes this weekend