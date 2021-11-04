Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Helton introduced as new Georgia Southern head football coach

Clay Helton was introduced as Georgia Southern's new head football coach.
Clay Helton was introduced as Georgia Southern's new head football coach.(WTOC)
By Jake Wallace
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern has its football coach.

Clay Helton was officially introduced Thursday in Statesboro.

Helton will be around the program, observing for the remainder of this season, before fully taking over after the 2021 campaign concludes.

Helton was named the guy in the Boro about six weeks after being let go as the head coach at the University of Southern California. He went 46-24 with a PAC 12 title and Rose Bowl appearance.

He’s no stranger to demanding fanbases who expect victories and titles, and Helton says that demand is a major part of what drew him to Statesboro.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
Election Day: Find results for races in Ga., S.C.
Pooler Costco
Peek inside Pooler’s new Costco
Georgia governor, state leaders discuss lawsuit against Biden Administration’s COVID-19 policy
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shots fired incident at W. 38th St., Bulloch St.

Latest News

Southern California head coach Clay Helton watches warm ups on the field before an NCAA college...
Former USC head coach to take over Georgia Southern football program
Georgia celebrates a win over Florida
No. 1 Georgia topples Florida, improves to 8-0
Georgia sports fans fly their Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs flags together at their...
Fans at GA-FL game ready for World Series game 4
The roadside barn sits along GA Highway 15 in Washington County. It has become a popular sight...
UGA Barn Sign serves as a landmark for Bulldog fans