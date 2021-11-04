Sky Cams
Korn Ferry Tour qualifying round underway at The Landings

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The next Club Car Championship at The Landings Club is still five months away but this week, the field for that 2022 Korn Ferry Tour event starts to take shape.

The final stage of qualifying for the 2022 Korn Ferry season is underway at The Landings - which is a big tournament to determine exemptions for next year.

Roughly 150 players here this week competing for the final 60 exempts spots on next year’s Korn Ferry Tour.

Savannah baker releasing new book, holding book release party
American Traditions Vocal Collection returns to Savannah
Qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour
Savannah baker releasing new book, holding book release party
