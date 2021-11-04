Korn Ferry Tour qualifying round underway at The Landings
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The next Club Car Championship at The Landings Club is still five months away but this week, the field for that 2022 Korn Ferry Tour event starts to take shape.
The final stage of qualifying for the 2022 Korn Ferry season is underway at The Landings - which is a big tournament to determine exemptions for next year.
Roughly 150 players here this week competing for the final 60 exempts spots on next year’s Korn Ferry Tour.
