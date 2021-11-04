Region titles up for grabs Friday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Region titles will be at stake in three southeast Georgia games Friday night.

In Springfield, Effingham County will host undefeated Brunswick for the Region 2-6A championship. For one, a long title drought will end.

The Pirates haven’t claimed a region crown since 2009. While Effingham County has been chasing a title since 1995.

LINK >>> WTOC Sports Podcast

Brunswick is 9-0, ranked 4th in the state and will be the biggest test the Rebels have seen so far under first year head coach John Ford.

Ford says he just wants his team to play loose.

Down the road in Candler County, the Metter Tigers are set to welcome ECI to town. This year, the Region 3-A public championship will be decided in this rivalry.

The Tigers have won 23 straight regular season games, while ECI is looking to get back to the top of the region.

Finally in Blackshear, one of the most anticipated games of the season is finally set to kickoff.

9-0 Appling County will travel to take on defending state champ Pierce County. It’s a region title rematch between these two, who met in Baxley last year with Pierce picking up the victory.

Can Appling return the favor and finish off the first 10-0 regular season since 1999? Or will Pierce continue their region reign?

Those questions will be answered on Championship Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.