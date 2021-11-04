Sky Cams
Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon street closures this weekend

2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Savannah.
2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Savannah.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon is just three days away and there are several things you need to know.

If you are participating in the race, packet pick up starts Thursday. Beginning at 3 p.m., you can pick up your packet at the Savannah Convention Center.

The marathon, half-marathon and half-marathon relay races start at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 6 at Bull and Bay Street and end at Forsyth Park. On Nov. 7, the 5K starts at 12:30 p.m., followed by the 1-mile race at 2 p.m. and the KIDS ROCK races at 2:30 p.m. All of the Nov. 7 races start and end at Daffin Park.

If you are not participating in the race but are going to be downtown, there are several streets you will need to avoid.

Closures will begin as early as 2:30 a.m. Nov. 6. Closures through the different zones will continue throughout the race. As the last racer exits the zone and it is determined to be safe for reopening, officers will allow vehicular traffic to resume.

Real time road closure information will also be available on the Waze navigation app or at http://savannahpd.org/live-traffic-map/.

Vehicles parked in posted no parking zones will be towed. If your vehicle is towed, contact SPD Headquarters at (912) 651-6675 to receive information on the towing company.

A full list of the maps, affected areas and closure estimates is available at Savannah Race Weekend Info Center (runrocknroll.com).

