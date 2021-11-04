Savannah baker releasing new book, holding book release party

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When she’s not busy churning out cookies, pastries and other baked goods for her Savannah customers, Cheryl Day found time to put out another book.

The co-owner of Back in the Day Bakery is inviting Savannahians to come out this weekend to get a signed copy and enjoy some of the tasty recipes inside.

“Cheryl Day’s Treasury of Southern Baking” will be released next Tuesday, Nov. 9, but if you want a signed copy, you can stop by Back in the Day Bakery this Sunday, Nov. 7 from 3 to 5 p.m.

The book is not only filled with more than 200 recipes for sweet and savory baked treats, it’s also educational. Day explains her journey of becoming a Southern baker, from growing up a girl in Los Angeles and spending her summers with her grandmother in Alabama, to learning how to bake.

“I definitely spend a lot of time in my introduction, letting people know where I come from and what I’m all about. I definitely feel like I’m giving folks an education that will be more than just a cookbook. It’s certainly a bit of a memoir, and then it jumps into these fabulous recipes,” explained Day. “There’s a huge pie chapter, three cake chapters, you know, four recipes for biscuits, multiple recipes for cornbread. I wanted it to be literally the book that if you’re interested and love baking, Southern baking in particular, which we’re also proud of here in the South, that this would be the book that you would turn to for just about anything that you need.”

And her book is already receiving high praise. An article in Bon Appetit magazine says, “Cheryl Day Just Wrote the Definitive Book on Southern Baking.”

“Man, that still makes me very emotional because I feel seen. I definitely feel that that particular writer really understood what I was going for and that’s exactly what I wanted to do was make a definitive book, and for it to be called that by Bon Appetit Magazine is really something,” said Day. “It’s definitely a big moment for me. It’s a big book. I’ve been working on it for for several years and I’m excited for it to come out into the world this weekend.”

Tickets for Sunday’s book release event are being sold at E. Shaver, Bookseller at 326 Bull Street. That gets you in, a signed copy of the book, and Cheryl will have samples of some of the baked treats featured in the book. Tickets are also available online here.

